Former champions gun down KPA in thriller

Ulinzi Warriors are firmly cemented in the second position of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s league with one match remaining in their regular season fixtures after stunning holders Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to a 72-66 defeat.

The Sunday thriller played at Makande Gym in Mombasa was a make or break for coach William Balozi’s charges as they had Thunder threatening their stay in the second spot.

True to Balozi’s words in a pre-match interview, the soldiers ended KPA’s unbeaten run in 22-11, 10-22, 20-19, 20-14 quarters to prove intent for the title.

“We had to win this match and I am happy we did. The morale in camp before the match was good and my players pushed for the win. Our defence and fast breaks won the match for us. We were also more comfortable playing in an indoor facility and using a shot clock,” said Balozi.

The coach singled out Eric Mutoro, Joshua Okumu and John Washika for brilliant performance; the first two for fast breaks that saw Mutoro contribute 25 points while the other two combined for 23 in the final tally. The soldiers won 14 points from turnovers against KPA’s 12 and 17 from fast breaks compared to their rival’s 12.

Losing coach, Sammy Kiki says it was not their day to win and despite the loss, he was full of praise for his charges. He further says the loss could not have come at a better time as their focus is now shifting to Zone V and they prepare for the same knowing what weaknesses to work on.

The side had won 68-58 against United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in a Saturday match before meeting Warriors.

“We overworked ourselves against USIU as we did not play as I expected in that match. Against Warriors, our shots were not falling; it was just a bad day in the office. Our conditioning is also wanting as the players had a hard time in defensive transitions. However, I am proud of how the players performed and this acts as a wake-up call as we head to Zone V and the playoff later,” said Kiki.

Meanwhile, women league defending champions had an easy weekend as they thrashed USIU Flames 56-28 in a Saturday encounter before seeing off Kenyatta University Oryx 59-41 to go second on the standings.

League leaders Equity Bank Hawks extended their lead with a 64-24 win over Western Delight. Third-placed Storms registered a 56-25 win against Masaku Sparks while Eagle Wings continued their good run with a 64-55 win over Footprints.