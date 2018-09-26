Mamba record KHF league wins to move second

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) men’s league title-holders Black Mamba picked two wins over the weekend, against University of Eldoret (UOE) Pippers and St Paul’s University (SPU), to move second on the 22-team log at 18 points.

Against Pippers, Nicholas Okore starred for the Martin Abunde-coached side to score nine goals and aid the side pick an easy 30-18 win over the students.

Morgan Juma scored five for the winners while Frankline Aloo and Fredrick Opicho registered six-a-piece for Pippers.

SPU were no match for the defending champions as they lost 25-14 with Paul Ondara top scoring for the holders with six goals. SPU player-cum-coach Gibson Luyari managed four for his side that has now lost six of the eight matches played.

The low-scoring wins for Abunde’s charges, however, cost the Eastlands-based club the top spot as they are tied at 18 points with Ulinzi after nine straight wins but the soldiers are ranked top with a goal tally. Ulinzi have scored 324 goals while Mamba have scored 20 less. The two sides have a 155-goal difference.

On their part, Ulinzi assumed the lead after a 34-25 win over hard, fighting Generations.

The soldiers held a 10 -point lead in a 18-8 outcome in the first 30 minutes and held their own to win by nine goals.

Generations’ Celestus Okayana was almost unstoppable as he top scored in the match at 14 goals but his single-handed efforts could not win the side the match.

Pippers picked their third win of the season in six matches after a 51-27 outcome against National Youth Service (NYS) before the Mamba defeat. The Eldoret side also narrowly lost to Gunners by two goals in a 25-23 score-line.

In the women’s league, leaders Nairobi Water moved three points clear of second-placed Ulinzi Sharks as they were handed a walkover by the no-show NYS women.

Sharks equally benefitted from NYS absence to move a point ahead of third-placed National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). Yatta Queens are fourth after collecting four points from a 40-14 win against Raising Stars and a walkover from NYS.