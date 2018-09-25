English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Pres. Kenyatta to champion newly launched Global Generation Unlimited initiative

K24 Tv September 25, 2018
2,480 Less than a minute
President Uhuru Kenyatta (Photo: File)

President Uhuru Kenyatta joined other world leaders during the launch of an ambitious global partnership through which the United Nations seeks to ensure the youth get access to quality education, training or employment by 2030.

The new initiative, a partnership between the UN Youth Strategy 2030 and Generation Unlimited, aims at catalysing pro-youth actions to address the dreams, ambitions and hopes of 1.8 billion young people globally.

President Kenyatta  was unanimously endorsed as the global champion of the Young People’s Agenda- a position he graciously accepted.

Show More

Related Articles

September 25, 2018
2,490

Visiting delegation lauds Thika level 5 hospital CT scan machine

September 25, 2018
2,479

Machakos University students protest increase in fees

September 25, 2018
2,484

MUWASCO regains control over management of water supply services

September 25, 2018
2,929

Corruption could derail Big Four, says Ogeto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.