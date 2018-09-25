Pres. Kenyatta to champion newly launched Global Generation Unlimited initiative

President Uhuru Kenyatta joined other world leaders during the launch of an ambitious global partnership through which the United Nations seeks to ensure the youth get access to quality education, training or employment by 2030.

The new initiative, a partnership between the UN Youth Strategy 2030 and Generation Unlimited, aims at catalysing pro-youth actions to address the dreams, ambitions and hopes of 1.8 billion young people globally.

President Kenyatta was unanimously endorsed as the global champion of the Young People’s Agenda- a position he graciously accepted.