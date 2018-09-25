Gor boss Rachier warns club officials against inciting players

James Magayi @magayijim

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier yesterday condemned “in very strong terms” the club executive committee members who are alleged to have incited the playing unit to boycott training due to delayed August salaries.

The squad has not trained for a fortnight and lost back-to-back league matches to bottom-placed Thika United and Ulinzi Stars as a result despite only having lost a single league match prior to that in the entire season. The boycott resembles the near meltdown the team faced when Rachier travelled to Russia for the FIFA World Cup.

Then, the players went on a go slow ahead of a crucial CECAFA match and refused to attend the closing ceremony where they were to be feted with third placed medals, drawing the wrath of all tournament organisers.

Club captain Haron Shakava confirmed that he was indeed contacted by one club official to stage a dispute over players’ dues, adding that the official wanted a kick-back after fans had contributed money supposedly to pay his rent.

Rachier stripped off his usually ‘cool’ demeanor and tore into the said officials and urged the players to remain focused.“Arrangements were made for the payment of August salaries but on account of certain unavoidable circumstances beyond our control the salaries were delayed.

The situation has been rectified and all salaries for the stated period should be paid before close of business today (yesterday),”said Rachier. Other issues fanning flames at the club are delayed transfer fees for Ugandan left back Godfrey Walusimbi from South African giants Kaizer Chiefs amounting to Sh16 million and rumours flying around that a club official has pocketed Sh3 million from the deal.

The long serving chairman offered a phone number and email addresses of Kaizer Chiefs officials for any doubter to find out the status of the payment.“Chiefs were supposed to pay us 72 hours upon receiving an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) but failed to do so.

I wrote to them enquiring why they did not send the money and they responded by saying the money will be wired between four to six weeks,” hee explained.

He also denied claims that he was Walusimbi’s agent and did not get any payment from Kaizer Chiefs:“I am a lawyer by profession but I also have other businesses non of which involves representing players. I therefore want to state that I have not been paid any money on account of Walusimbi transfer.”