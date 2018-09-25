NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Governor’s bodyguard held over fake papers

People Daily September 25, 2018
2,456 Less than a minute
John Chacha Nyamohanga.

Detectives yesterday arrested Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s bodyguard John Chacha Nyamohanga aka Mwita Moses Mogaya for allegedly securing employment using  fake academic papers.

Mogaya was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC)  at a hotel opposite Milimani Law Courts, where he had gone to have breakfast while waiting for his boss to be charged.

Three officers in plainclothes pounced on  Mogaya as he entered the hotel and greeted him before disarming and handcuffing him.

The anti-graft agency said it conducted investigations after receiving  a complaint  and established that Mogaya  had  used certificates belonging to one John Chacha Nyamohanga to get entry to the Administration Police Service in 2006.

EACC said  his academic certificates belonged  to another officer and was scheduled to appear in court  yesterday afternoon.

Chacha alias Mogaya  has been working as an Administration Police constable in Migori county as a bodyguard attached to Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

His arrest comes in the wake of a heightened crackdown against rogue officials and an ongoing murder investigation into Governor Obado’s connection to slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Show More

Related Articles

September 25, 2018
2,504

Corruption could derail Big Four, says Ogeto

September 25, 2018
2,530

We’ll use tax, borrowed funds well, assures Ruto

September 25, 2018
2,506

One killed, 26 injured in fresh Narok clashes

Cheap electricity project brilliant
September 25, 2018
2,456

Rural Electrification Authority bosses give EACC wide berth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.