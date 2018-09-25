Governor’s bodyguard held over fake papers

Detectives yesterday arrested Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s bodyguard John Chacha Nyamohanga aka Mwita Moses Mogaya for allegedly securing employment using fake academic papers.

Mogaya was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) at a hotel opposite Milimani Law Courts, where he had gone to have breakfast while waiting for his boss to be charged.

Three officers in plainclothes pounced on Mogaya as he entered the hotel and greeted him before disarming and handcuffing him.

The anti-graft agency said it conducted investigations after receiving a complaint and established that Mogaya had used certificates belonging to one John Chacha Nyamohanga to get entry to the Administration Police Service in 2006.

EACC said his academic certificates belonged to another officer and was scheduled to appear in court yesterday afternoon.

Chacha alias Mogaya has been working as an Administration Police constable in Migori county as a bodyguard attached to Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

His arrest comes in the wake of a heightened crackdown against rogue officials and an ongoing murder investigation into Governor Obado’s connection to slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.