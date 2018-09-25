State set to release cash for rail land

Affected landowners on Nairobi-Naivasha SGR railway line should expect their payments within a fortnight, Ministry of Lands and National Lands Commission (NLC) has said.

NLC acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya yesterday confirmed that her office was closing in on reconciliation of figures with the Kenya Railways (KR), in a tedious exercise expected to be complete today.

“We hope by close of business today the exercise should be complete. So far, no one has been compensated for the second phase (Phase 2A) of the SGR project,” Mbagaya said.

Mbagaya, however, failed to disclose how much the government would disburse for the process, with a number of households already lining up for payments.

Once complete, KR said the process will pave way for compensation and disbursement of funds to the affected landowners in the next two weeks.

“KR and NLC are working towards disbursing the funds in the next fortnight and subsequently we should have the entire corridor to ourselves so that the contractor can proceed without any hitches,” said KR’s chairman Michael Waweru.

KR is responsible for determining and surveying the land set aside for such projects, after which, Lands ministry provides a pricing index for the identified area for compulsory acquisition while NLC undertakes valuation of the identified land, then gives awards and makes payment to Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

An estimated 1,093 parcels of land has been allocated for the 120-kilometre Nairobi-Naivasha SGR route being put up at a cost Sh150 billion and funded by Chinese Exim Bank.

The rail will pass through Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Narok and Naivasha with five stations to be built at Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Mai Mahiu, Suswa and Nachu.

The two were speaking during the Ngong rail tunnel breakthrough celebrations in Embulbul, Kajiado county.

The 4.5 km Ngong tunnel, in its final stages, has been designed as a single-track railway tunnel with a clearance height of nine metres and a width of seven metres.