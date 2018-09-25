Why alcohol outlets should sober up to economic reality

Saru Nkutha

Savvy, price-sensitive shoppers often scour different retail outlets to get the best-price deal before deciding where to do their shopping. To keep up with the trend, some manufacturers have employed sophisticated channel-pricing policies to control downstream prices.

Manufacturers of maize flour, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages often set Recommended Retail Price (RRP) policies for retailers to follow. These guidelines help manufacturers coordinate prices across emerging online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and protect their brands from being perceived as too expensive.

Generally, RRPs are designed to grant manufacturers greater control of the margins available to their downstream retail channel partners, so that retailers can also make reasonable margins from their sales. The rule is designed to prosper businesses, but in Kenya, greed and the rush to skim consumers and get-rich quick mentality amongst retailers is killing the initiative.

In Kenya, retailers often need very flimsy excuse to breach the RRPs. A good example is the recent implementation of 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products – later revised to eight per cent –, which has set off the madness of unregulated price increases that has left Kenyans helpless.

The helplessness is spread across every sector, but nowhere is the breach of RRP more discernible than alcoholic beverage sector. Despite well-spelt out prices, that are often published in the media for all to see and adhere to, it is not uncommon to buy a bottle of say Tusker at Sh160 in Kayole and find the same retailing at Sh350 at a bar in the city’s central business district or in the upmarket neighbourhoods.

The exaggerated pricing does not only make it difficult for revellers to enjoy their favourite tipple, some find it difficult to visit outlets in their own neighbourhoods and have had to commute to look for fairer prices elsewhere. That is why in Nairobi, it is normal to find adult residents of say, Nairobi West, whiling away their time in Eastlands, where alcohol is perceived to be cheaper.

That pubs and restaurants procure the beverages from local manufacturers who have set RRPs, allowing decent profit margins is what makes the act of overpricing alcoholic beverages so callous and insensitive. Besides, the drinks are delivered to the doorstep of the retailers by distributors that show there is little or no justification for the big profit margins. It is shocking that Kenyans are paying as much as 1,200 per cent more for some spirits.

Perhaps the question one would ask is, what would happen in the absence of RRPs in a sector? The fact that pubs operate their businesses in a price-sensitive segment in the society means any slight alteration of tax by just a few shillings is enough to send away or bring new customers.

If retailers adhere to the set RRP for alcoholic beverages there will be very little need for “don’t drink and drive” campaigns because most people will stick to their locals, and enjoy their tipple there, just like they shop in supermarkets around where they stay. – The writer, a certified accountant has also worked as marketer of alcoholic beverages. [email protected]