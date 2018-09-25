Banks record solid growth despite rate capping law

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya’s listed banks have continued to register growth nearly in every area despite the interest rates cap enacted in 2016 and slow net loans and advances growth of 2.4 per cent, a study by Cytonn Investment for first half this year reveals.

The banks’ earnings per share increased to 19 per cent inn the first half of the year, compared to a decline of 14.4 per cent registered in a similar period in 2017. Return on equity (ROE) also rose by 19.5 per cent during the period under review from 17.9 per cent last year.

The improved growth was on the back of a 6.4 per cent increase in net interest income coupled with a 6.9 per cent growth in non-funded income as banks adapted to operating under the interest rate cap regime. Net interest margin increased slightly to 8.1 per cent in the first half of this year from eight per cent during the same period last year.

However, despite the good performance during the first half period, NIC Group and Housing Finance Group recorded a decline of 2.1 per cent and 95.7 per cent, respectively.

Speaking yesterday while releasing the Banking Franchise Score Measures Report, Ian Kagiri, Investment Analyst at Cytonn Investments said improved efficiency such as cost rationalisation measures bore fruit, coupled with recovery in interest income.

The deposits in the banks grew at 10 per cent more than the loans, which grew by 3.8 per cent during the period under review. Loans to the private sector credit growth remained low at an average of 2.5 per cent – which was below the five-year average of 13 per cent.

Kagiri said the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) remains a concern within the banking sector with the weighted average gross ratio for the listed banks rising to 10 per cent, from 7.7 per cent in the first half of last year.

“We expect the level of provisioning to increase going forward as banks continue to adopt IFRS 9 that requires a forward-looking approach to estimate credit losses, coupled with increased provisioning for the deteriorating financial assets,” he said.

According to the report, KCB Group topped as the most attractive bank in Kenya, a position it has retained since 2016, supported by a strong franchise value and intrinsic value score.

The franchise score measures the broad and comprehensive business strength of a bank across 13 different metrics, while the intrinsic score measures the investment return potential. Housing Finance Group ranked lowest overall, ranking last in the franchise value score.

Equity Group emerged second recording the highest return on equity at 23.9 per cent, the second-best net interest margin at 8.8 per cent, above the industry average of 8.1 per cent, and the third best efficient bank with a cost to income ratio of 52.8 per cent, above the industry average of 55.7 per cent.

Co-operative Bank rose two positions to position four from position six in first quarter of 2018, owing to its optimal loan to deposit ratio of 84.6 per cent, above the industry average of 73.6 per cent.

It also has a relatively high net interest margin of 8.6 per cent above the industry average of 8.1 per cent, and the highest capitalisation with a tangible common ratio of 16.8 per cent, above the industry average of 14.4 per cent.

Senior Investment Manager at Cytonn Investment Management Ltd said for the banks to grow their profitability amidst the tighter regulated environment, they must ensure that they diversify their income streams by growing fee income businesses, bancassurance, asset management and advisory services.

“The banks must also be more prudent in loan disbursement, as well as enhancing their risk assessment framework to improve asset quality, so as to tame any rising financial impairments arising from the implementation of IFRS 9,” he said.

Oduor assured investors the banking sector is well poised to grow and continue to outperform other sectors, although, there is still a need to address the subdued growth in credit.