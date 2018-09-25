Former Karuturi flower farm staff cry foul over case

More than 2,500 former workers of the Naivasha-based Karuturi flower farm are yet to get their dues, four years after the world top producer of roses was closed down and put under a receiver-manager.

Since then, tens of their children have dropped out of school and prostitution has become the order of the day around the area that was once the hub of business.

The workers have now petitioned the Chief Justice to intervene over a case pending in the High Court which has remained unresolved for years further worsening their services. Addressing the press outside their dilapidated houses, the workers told of their harrowing experiences as they waited for the dues estimated to be over Sh200 million.

According to their leader, Samson Auda, for two years a case to determine their fate has been in the court with no logical explanation being given for various adjournments.“We are appealing to the CJ to intervene so that we can get justice and know our final fate as the suffering is now unbearable,” he said.

Ouda who is also the farm’s Chief Shop Steward critisised ongoing disposal of some of the farm’s assets against a court order. He warned that if this does not stop the former workers would also move in and get part of the property to off-set their debts. He said students have dropped out of schools as parents cannot afford to pay for their fees.

“Girls have turned to prostitution as one way of feeding their families and this trend is worrying and thus the need for action from the government,” Ouda said.

Another worker, Wycliffe Laini asked the former owner Ram Karuturi to take over the farm to clear his debts and pay workers their dues.

He said some of the workers had died while others have been reduced to paupers as they seek justice.