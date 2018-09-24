English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
COUNTY FUNDS ROW : Senators, Governors tell Executive and MPs to keep off funds
COUNTY FUNDS ROW
A stand off is looming between the Senate and the National Assembly over the decision by the National Assembly budget and appropriation committee to slash county allocation by 9 Billion shillings in the supplementary budget estimates for the financial year 2018 – 2019
A section of the Governors and their Senators have lashed out on their colleagues saying they should have consulted before the reduction.