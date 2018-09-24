English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

COUNTY FUNDS ROW : Senators, Governors tell Executive and MPs to keep off funds 

K24 Tv September 24, 2018
SENATE/PHOTO COURTESY

A stand off is looming between the Senate and the National Assembly over the decision by the National Assembly budget and appropriation  committee to slash  county allocation by 9 Billion shillings in the supplementary budget estimates for the financial year 2018 – 2019

 A section of the Governors and their Senators have lashed out on their colleagues saying they should have consulted before the reduction.

 

