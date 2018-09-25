Suspect illicit imports choke container depot

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Cargo congestion at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) nestled in Embakasi has remained a matter of concern for several months, with importers expressing displeasure over the situation saying the pile-up had adversely affected their businesses.

From a panoramic view atop gantry cranes, the facility in Nairobi appears packed to capacity. It is filled with long columns and rows of containers with most of them stacked in fours and fives high.

“ICD is congested because customs take more than 15 days to clear cargo. As users we are experiencing a lot of challenges due to the delays,” said Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association chairman William Ojonyo told People Daily.

But sources at the ICD say congestion has been as a result of uncollected containers which have overstayed at the facility brought in by individuals behind importation of contraband goods who fear to collect their cargo.

“Congestion started when the war on contrabands was heightened. We suspect most of the cargo that has stayed here for more than three months belongs to importers waiting for the crackdown to cool down,” the source said.

“Why should one import cargo to dump it at the ICD for more than a month yet they know they will be charged?” asked the source.

KPA Acting Managing Director Daniel Manduku had earlier hinted that 845 containers which have overstayed at the facility had been earmarked for destruction.

According to KPA General Manager Operations William Ruto, there are currently more that 3,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers which have stayed for more than 21 days at the ICD yet the importers have not showed up.

“Normally a container which has stayed for more than 21 days is supposed to be under custom warehouse rent,” Ruto said.

Head of ICD at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Symon Wahome said the government is mulling a multi-agency rapid response initiative to end the congestion menace.

He said already KPA has entered into lease agreement with five nearby warehousing facilities where cargo will be diverted.

Under the initiative, the ICD chief said some 700 containers will be moved from the depot by trucks and another 300 by rail daily to create room for incoming containers.

“We are determined to decongest this depot. We have stacked containers up to five high. When a client comes for their container which is beneath three other containers, cranes have to lift all the other containers and find a holding space,” said Wahome.

Ruto said the total yard capacity at the ICD is 14,400 TEUs but at the moment it is packed with 10,500 TEUs which translates to 62 per cent full, which is beyond the recommended capacity for efficient operations at the facility.

