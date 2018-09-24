Three Kenyans move to court to stop the implementation of Finance Act 2018

Three petitioners have moved to the high court seeking orders to restrain the gazettment of the finance act 2018 and its subsequent implementation.

Under the auspices of the Tusawazishe initiative,a youth lobby for inclusive government ,the petitioners say the finance act is unconstitutional as it was passed un procedurally.

This as Deputy President William Ruto defended the new finance law in the midst of claims that the Jubilee party is planning to discipline MPs who voted against the law.