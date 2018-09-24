English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Three Kenyans move to court to stop the implementation of Finance Act 2018

Finance Act 2018

K24 Tv September 24, 2018
2,482 Less than a minute

Three petitioners have moved to the high court seeking orders to restrain the gazettment  of the finance act 2018 and its subsequent implementation.

Under the auspices of the Tusawazishe initiative,a youth lobby for inclusive government ,the petitioners say the finance  act is  unconstitutional  as it was passed un procedurally.

This as Deputy President William Ruto defended the new  finance law in the midst of claims that the Jubilee party is planning to discipline MPs who voted against the law.

 

