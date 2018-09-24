NAROK CLASHES : One person killed, 26 injured in fresh skirmishes in Olpusimoru 

At least one person has been killed and at least 26 people including three police officers injured, as fresh skirmishes erupted in Olpousumoru along the Nakuru – Narok border.

Nakuru County Commissioner George Natembeya who confirmed the incident says he fighting started when one person allegedly stole cattle from the neighbouring community.

As Brenda Cheruiyot reports about 30 families will be sleeping in the cold.