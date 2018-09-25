Confusion clouds abduction case of woman ‘induced to give birth’

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

A cloud of confusion has engulfed the reported abduction of a Mombasa woman, who was found abandoned in Nairobi after her eight-month pregnancy was allegedly terminated forcibly.

Saida Abdurahman, 20, is recuperating at Coast Provincial General Hospital where she was admitted after she was flown to Mombasa at around 1am on Monday.

Her brother Akrima Mohammed claimed her abductors induced her with syntocinon- a labour enhancing drug- to end the pregnancy before abandoning her while bleeding and in pain.

“She is in a bad shape and we have not talked to her,” he said, claiming police “were trying to hide something” as test results were not released as promised.

Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara (pictured) said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing the incident, claiming the victim had deceived the police.“She first claimed they reported the matter at Makupa yet they had reported it in Nyali Police Station,” he said.

Saida went missing five days ago while she was travelling to Lamu.