NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Confusion clouds abduction case of woman ‘induced to give birth’

Reuben Mwambingu September 25, 2018
2,474 Less than a minute
Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara.

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

A cloud of confusion has engulfed the reported abduction of a Mombasa woman, who was found abandoned in Nairobi after her eight-month pregnancy was allegedly terminated forcibly.

Saida Abdurahman, 20, is recuperating at Coast Provincial General Hospital where she was admitted after she was flown to Mombasa at around 1am on Monday.

Her brother Akrima Mohammed claimed her abductors induced her with syntocinon- a labour enhancing drug- to end the pregnancy before abandoning her while bleeding and in pain.

“She is in a bad shape and we have not talked to her,” he said, claiming police “were trying to hide something” as test results were not released as promised.

Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara (pictured) said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing the incident, claiming the victim had deceived the police.“She first claimed they reported the matter at Makupa yet they had reported it in Nyali Police Station,” he said.

Saida went missing five days ago while she was travelling to Lamu.

Show More

Related Articles

September 25, 2018
2,530

We’ll use tax, borrowed funds well, assures Ruto

September 25, 2018
2,504

Corruption could derail Big Four, says Ogeto

September 25, 2018
2,506

One killed, 26 injured in fresh Narok clashes

Cheap electricity project brilliant
September 25, 2018
2,456

Rural Electrification Authority bosses give EACC wide berth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.