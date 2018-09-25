Something stinks in cargo handling

The port of Mombasa is a major catalyst for local and regional economic growth. And this places Kenya among countries that leverage the facilities in positioning themselves as key players in the global commerce space.

But to fully tap the potential, they have to create an enabling environment for trade by reducing or eliminating non-tariff barriers that slow down movement of cargo through the seaports.

In the last decade, Kenya has not been left behind in enhancing the competitiveness of the Mombasa port. It has invested heavily in upgrading the port to boost its capacity and efficiency. This has given the facility a competitive edge by revving up cargo clearing and handling of big vessels with larger capacities.

The upgrading of port facilities has been in tandem with improved infrastructure—Standard Gauge Railway and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Embakasi, Nairobi —for evacuating cargo.

But it faces one huge challenge; the piling up of uncollected cargo at the Embakasi facility, which has dampened hopes of traders who hoped to reap big from reduced transport cost of containers.

Reports that cargo owners are taking up to a month to clear imports from ICD is worrying and soaring the cost of doing business.

Slow uptake of containers leads to high dwell times of ships at the port, impacting competitiveness adversely. To mitigate the challenge, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards are mulling leasing of additional cargo yards.

While KPA has been hailed for fast evacuation of cargo, KRA is now on the spot over ICD congestion.

However, diverting cargo to private yards is not the solution. Importers cannot be forced pay huge re-marshalling and demurrage fees for failing to collect cargo within the 21-day free storage window at the ICD while the delay is not of their own making.

Reliable reports indicate that the congestion has been caused by traders suspected to be involved in importation of contraband goods.

KPA, KRA and Kebs must address the root cause of the cargo pile-up, and delayed release of cargo to importers.

The economy must earn returns from billions of shillings invested in cargo handling facilities and infrastructure.