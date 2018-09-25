Despite hard economic times let’s stay focused

Alberto Leny

It is now a foregone conclusion Kenyans will have to swallow the bitter pill that is difficult economic times after the President signed into law the controversial bill proposing eight per cent VAT on petroleum products.

The drama and ugly scenes witnessed in Parliament when the bill was tabled for debate last week ought to teach Kenyans a lesson or two. First, it demonstrated the harsh challenges of balancing the intricacy of politics and socio-economic development to meet the needs of the people.

Secondly, it brought into question the weak link that is the doctrine of separation of powers among the arms of government—the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. It was clear the Executive still holds a large sway over the Legislature when it comes to the determination of critical political and economic decisions affecting citizens.

Thirdly, the manoeuvres witnessed is clear testimony of serious integrity and credibility queries regarding the conduct of the House affairs, even as it struggles to assert its independence and role. A story for another day!

Now that the tax proposals are law, Kenyans will have to learn to cope with the harsh economic reality.

Despite spirited attempts by some legislators to oppose the largely unpopular move, the goose was cooked when the Opposition leadership joined the government side to give the new tax what they called “conditional support”. It was inevitable the Executive would have its way.

Understandably, the government needs money for various purposes, including fixing huge national budget deficit for the national development agenda to gain traction, servicing the heaping national debt, and furthering the ever-crucial development agenda.

Many development activities across the country have virtually stalled. Suppliers, contractors and service providers have not been paid for some time and pending bills are mounting.

Even more pressing for the Presidency is the need to fulfil the legacy Big Four agenda that is already running behind schedule, basically for lack of funds to implement it.

In a nutshell, the government badly needs funds and the new tax comes in handy to get the State out of the tight hole it has dug itself in.

The foregoing, and other national projects such as the Building Bridges Initiative, place a heavy burden on the leadership and citizenry.

However, in all this, other critical issues facing the country today should not be seem to be overshadowed, including poverty and youth unemployment. Agriculture offers a solution to these challenges.

Agriculture is the mainstay of the economy. It supports approximately 45 per cent of government revenue, over 75 per cent of industrial raw materials and more than 50 per cent of export earnings. The sector is the largest (60 per cent) employer in the economy. It’s time we made agriculture attractive to the youth to economically empower them. [email protected]