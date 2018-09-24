English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Governor Obado remanded at the Industrial Area Prison 

Okoth Obado

K24 Tv September 24, 2018
2,481 Less than a minute

Migori Governor Okoth Obado will spend the night at  the Industrial Area  remand prison awaiting the hearing of his bail hearing  before Justice Jessie Lessit, Tuesday  2pm at the Milimani Law Courts.

 Obado who pleaded not guilty to charges of the murder of Rongo university student Sharon Otieno, had sought through his defence team, to be granted bail  or detained at the Gigiri police station

One of his bodyguards John Chacha was arrested outside the courts  for impersonation.

 

Show More

Related Articles

September 24, 2018
2,479

COUNTY FUNDS ROW : Senators, Governors tell Executive and MPs to keep off funds 

September 24, 2018
2,481

Three Kenyans move to court to stop the implementation of Finance Act 2018

September 24, 2018
2,490

NAROK CLASHES : One person killed, 26 injured in fresh skirmishes in Olpusimoru 

September 24, 2018
2,476

DCI reveals how suspects planned, executed Sharon’s murder 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.