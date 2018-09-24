Governor Obado remanded at the Industrial Area Prison 

Migori Governor Okoth Obado will spend the night at the Industrial Area remand prison awaiting the hearing of his bail hearing before Justice Jessie Lessit, Tuesday 2pm at the Milimani Law Courts.

Obado who pleaded not guilty to charges of the murder of Rongo university student Sharon Otieno, had sought through his defence team, to be granted bail or detained at the Gigiri police station

One of his bodyguards John Chacha was arrested outside the courts for impersonation.