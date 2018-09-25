Corruption could derail Big Four, says Ogeto

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda may not be achieved if the rising corruption levels are not tamed, the State Law Office has said.

Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto said the cases were alarming and called for the need to deal firmly with the cases so that Kenyans can have confidence with the government.

Speaking during the official opening of the County Anti-Corruption Civilian Oversight Committees Capacity Building Workshop in Naivasha, Ogeto said corruption has had enormous consequences on the country’s foreign direct investment.

Ogeto said due to graft, incompetence and lethargy snake their way into public office and the result is that the delivery and quality of public services, for which citizens pay taxes, fall below par.

“Corruption leads to growing poverty levels, unemployment, inequality, insecurity and general crime, among other social ills,” he said.

Ogeto said the government was working towards attainment of the Big Four agenda within the broader Vision 2030 economic blueprint.