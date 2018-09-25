Nema sues governor ‘for dumping waste in sea’

Bridget Ondu @PeopleDailyKe

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has sued Mombasa county government over dumping of waste in the Indian Ocean in the pretext of reclaiming Kibarani dumpsite.

Nema said it is perturbed by continued dumping of waste by the Hassan Joho’s administration in the sea after decommissioning of the dumpsite.

County director Steve Wambua said they had sued the county because it had ignored a restoration order issued by the authority.

He said the dumping of waste into the ocean was a threat to the ecosystem. “We with the county government, we tried to settle the matter but they ignored and we had to take them to court,” he said.

Fishermen have reported death of fish and other marine creatures due to pollution.

Speaking under the aegis of Wavuvi Association of Kenya’s (WAS)chairperson Hamid Mohammed Omar further blamed dwindling fish on pollution.

“Dumping is still going on in spite of the decommissioning early this month, and this is what is causing the low fish catch,” said Omar.