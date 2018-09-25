People Daily

Rural Electrification Authority bosses give EACC wide berth

People Daily September 25, 2018
2,456 Less than a minute
Cheap electricity project brilliant
Kenya Power sub-station. Photo/File

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) board members yesterday snubbed summons by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in connection to the loss of funds in the parastatal.

REA chairman Simon Gicharu was scheduled to appear yesterday at 9am and Mutuma Nkanata in the afternoon.

“We request that you make arrangements for the following board members to avail themselves at our commission’s offices, Integrity Cenre, Nairobi for interview and statement recording,” a correspondence dated September 19 from EACC to REA chief executive officer Peter Mbugua read in part.

Twelve board members are expected to be grilled following a request by the  board  to the anti-graft body to investigate suspected misappropriation of funds.

The detectives are looking into claims of embezzlement of funds through the purchase of faulty transformers at inflated rates.

Others expected to appear include Elisha Akesh, Jonas Misto Kuko, Jospehine Muritu, Justus Aufridus, Robert Gateru, Florence Sergon and Bernard Rop.

Also summoned are David Oleshege, Jane Wanjiru Wambugu and suspended CEO Peter Munyu. EACC investigators are also keen to establish how REA experienced setback in implementing its first strategic plan whose annual budget amounted to Sh11 billion between 2008/09 and 2012/13.

Munyu was suspended by the board together with Authority Secretary, Procurement Managerand  Internal Audit and manager.

Show More

Related Articles

September 25, 2018
2,504

Corruption could derail Big Four, says Ogeto

September 25, 2018
2,530

We’ll use tax, borrowed funds well, assures Ruto

September 25, 2018
2,505

One killed, 26 injured in fresh Narok clashes

September 25, 2018
2,495

New guidelines to address unfair promotions in police service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.