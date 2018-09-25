Rural Electrification Authority bosses give EACC wide berth

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) board members yesterday snubbed summons by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in connection to the loss of funds in the parastatal.

REA chairman Simon Gicharu was scheduled to appear yesterday at 9am and Mutuma Nkanata in the afternoon.

“We request that you make arrangements for the following board members to avail themselves at our commission’s offices, Integrity Cenre, Nairobi for interview and statement recording,” a correspondence dated September 19 from EACC to REA chief executive officer Peter Mbugua read in part.

Twelve board members are expected to be grilled following a request by the board to the anti-graft body to investigate suspected misappropriation of funds.

The detectives are looking into claims of embezzlement of funds through the purchase of faulty transformers at inflated rates.

Others expected to appear include Elisha Akesh, Jonas Misto Kuko, Jospehine Muritu, Justus Aufridus, Robert Gateru, Florence Sergon and Bernard Rop.

Also summoned are David Oleshege, Jane Wanjiru Wambugu and suspended CEO Peter Munyu. EACC investigators are also keen to establish how REA experienced setback in implementing its first strategic plan whose annual budget amounted to Sh11 billion between 2008/09 and 2012/13.

Munyu was suspended by the board together with Authority Secretary, Procurement Managerand Internal Audit and manager.