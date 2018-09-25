Senators fault cut as Sialai terms process fair

James Momanyi and Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has faulted a move by National Assembly members to slash county budget by Sh9 billion in the contested Finance Act even as National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai denied claims that its officials manipulated the controversial vote on the bill last week.

Speaking in Eldoret yesterday, Lusaka said lawmakers should have consulted senators on the issue saying that budget cuts will affect county operations.

“Reduction of county allocation is one of the things we will be discussing during our informal “Kamukunji” because we feel the action affects counties. The Senate should have been consulted on how much should have been cut. We have an interest because it is the Senate that allocates counties money,” he said.

But in a statement, Sialai (pictured) said Article 122(1) of the Constitution provides that any question proposed for decision shall be determined by a majority of the members present and voting this being a simple majority.

Simple majority is calculated as being half of quorum which is 50 Members of the National Assembly plus one which makes it (26),” he said.

On the number of MPs who are supposed to vote for a decision to be taken by the Speaker, he said only 26 members are required to support the President’s Reservations for them to pass.

Lusaka said they will use the historic sitting dubbed “Senate Mashinani” in Uasin Gishu county to get first-hand information on what is happening on the ground and also give the people a chance to know the mandate of the Upper House.