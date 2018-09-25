KPA, Kebs officials charged over fake goods

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Eleven Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) officials were yesterday charged with conniving to release substandard goods in the country.

The officials were charged alongside Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials and several agents of clearing and forwarding companies.

Among the contraband goods they are accused of releasing are; adult diapers, potassium nitrate fertiliser, tyres, tubes and flaps, Thai white rice and East African Standard for Milled Rice. The prosecution had four different files on the accused. Kiprono Cole Bullut, who is the chief manager container freight stations and customs head verification officer was charged in all the files.

He was accused with others not before the court of releasing the said goods which did not meet the specified quality standards on diverse dates in Mombasa county.

He is also accused of neglecting official duty and abuse of office. Others charged are customs head verification officer David Njagi Mbogori, Kebs Kilindini Port manager Peter Nyanjui, Kilindini Port inspector Joseph Bojo and Port health officer Mwangemi Pole Dima

They are charged with abuse of office, wilful disobedience of statuary duty by releasing to the public consignment of substandard goods, among other charges.

Clearing agents Roy Francis Mwanthi, Moses Ngoka Yaa, Zainab Taibali Felix Makau Simon among others were charged with conniving with custom officers to secure the release of their contraband goods.

They are further accused of disobeying the provisions of Section 20 of the Sub-Standards Act by unlawfully importing into Kenya consignments of substandard goods.

Bullut was released on a cash bail of Sh1 million in each of the four files while Nyanjui was granted a cash bail of Sh200, 000 in each file.

The rest were released on a cash bail of Sh30, 000. The accused spent the weekend in police custody after being arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations last Friday.