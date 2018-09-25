We’ll use tax, borrowed funds well, assures Ruto

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday told off critics of Finance Act 2018/19 arguing it is good for country’s transformation.

Speaking in Nandi county, he assured Kenyans that the money which the government will raise from the taxes and loans borrowed from international lenders will be used prudently to develop all parts of the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of healthcare equipment at Kapsabet hospital in nandi county, he said funds raised from the eight per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products and other taxes and loans borrowed from international lenders will be used to finance mega development projects that will improve lives of Kenyans.

“Let me assure you that the resources the government intends to raise from the eight per cent VAT and loans from international lenders will be spent properly on development projects that have been rolled out across the country for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Ruto said devolution has transformed lives of millions of Kenyans since its adoption five years ago despite some teething problems.

The Deputy President stated that contrary to claims by some leaders that devolution has not done enough in terms of development; projects that have been started by both County and National governments have greatly changed the lives of Kenyans.

Ruto told Kenyans to ignore some leaders inciting them against the government over taxes and huge borrowing appetite saying their noise will not distract the Jubilee administration from delivering its development agenda.

“When the government borrows money from international lenders, it does not do so blindly or doing guess work but has plans to spend the resources on programmes that are beneficial to the citizens,” said Ruto.

The DP spoke at Nandi Show ground when he presided over the launch and implementation of the county Big Four agenda that will be in tandem with the Jubilee government’s development programme. He was accompanied by Jubilee and Opposition senators among them Amos Wako ( Busia), Mutula Kilonzo Junior ( Makueni ), Leader of Majority in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen, Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho ) and Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a ).

Governors present were host Stephen Sang, Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and their Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos while MPs in attendance were Alex Kosgey (Emgwen), Vincent Tuwei, ( Mosop ), Cornelly Serem ( Aldai ) and Wilson Kogo ( Chesumei).

The DP said the government will implement the planned housing development fund projects aimed at enabling more people living in slum areas in major town’s access affordable houses.

Ruto noted the government targets 6.5 million low-income earners living in slum areas so that they can benefit from the housing fund programme. He said the government will purchase 100 acres of land for expansion Kapsabet town adding that the town will also be redesigned to accommodate more people.