Deputy President Ruto lauds Berlin trio for promoting country’s name

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday described the triumphant Kenyan athletes in international athletics circles as good ambassadors for the country on the global scene.

Ruto noted that sports is a significant part of tourism industry and praised the country’s athletes for increasingly putting Kenya on the world map.

“I must take this opportunity to appreciate our sports men and women for being good ambassadors of Kenya outside the country”, said Ruto.

He observed that sports was a significant part of tourism and singled out triumphant athletes including Berlin Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge alongside Amos Kipruto and Gladys Cherono as some of the ideal ambassadors for the country through the sporting arena which has won Kenya international acclaim.

“I want to appreciate our sports men and women for being good ambassadors outside the country and I can never thank them enough. They keep flying our flag high and that makes us proud as a nation,” said the DP.

Ruto made the remarks during a breakfast meeting in which Kipchoge, Kipruto and Cherono were feted due to their latest exploits during the Berlin Marathon.

Speaking during the same meeting Nandi Governor Stephen Sang disclosed that his county government would construct a 200-bed capacity sports academy to be accommodating Team Kenya in its preparations for international events including World Championships and Olympic Games.

Sang said the ultra modern facility would be named after Eliud Kipchoge who made history a fortnight ago by breaking the world marathon record during the Berlin Marathon.

“We want to take a leading role in supporting athletics and naming facilities after our great athletics stars who have brought glory to the country,” said Sang. To acknowledge the success of Kipchoge, Kipruto and Cherono all who hail from Nandi, the county government rewarded them with a heifer each, valued at Sh160,000 apiece.

Kipchoge smashed the previous world record by compatriot Dennis Kimetto of 2:02:57 by a massive one minute and 16 seconds after clocking 2 hours, one minute and 39 seconds to retain his Berlin Marathon title . During the race in Germany, Kipruto emerged second behind Kipchoge while Cherono was second to none in the women category.

Meanwhile, Sang announced that he will soon commission the Kipchoge Keino Stadium whose repair works are nearing completion. He said he was committed to developing sporting facilities in order to nurture talents.