Thika unlikely to survive relegation after latest defeat

After Thika United stunned Gor Mahia 1-0 over a week ago at home, very few people expected the Brookeside-sponsored side to struggle in their battle to evade relegation from the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

There were times that nobody could countenance that the club which was formed in 2000 would be languishing at the lower reaches of the league.

Yet this is the grim reality that most of the club’s supporters have found it really hard to digest.

For starters, Thika United is not any other team. This an outfit which spoiled Gor’s chances of clinching the 2012 top-tier league action after holding them to a 1-1 on November 10 of the same year during which day the K’ogalo faithful would wish to forget in a hurry.

It now seems that Thika’s latest conquest over K’ogalo, who have already bagged an unprecedented 17th title, was by sheer luck as the team drifted back to the quagmire at the weekend after losing 1-0 to Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma and in the process virtually lost the relegation fight.

It also appears in equal measure that it will be an exercise in futility for pundits to piece together the probabilities of the team evading the chop.

Following the weekend result, Thika remains at the bottom of the log with 23 points from 31 matches and will face involving last three fixtures against Chemelil Sugar FC, Zoo FC and Bandari.

In the meantime, Wazito who are the immediate team above relegation zone are bedeviled with the same predicament and must squarely blame themselves for failure to earn a life-line after they settled for an uninspiring 3-3 draw with Zoo Kericho.

Wazito are second bottom in the log with 28 points from 31 matches and will take on Kariobangi Sharks, Bandari FC and Sony Sugar in their last league matches this season which is no mean task either.

As Wazito and Thika United are nursing their problems, Tusker fans cannot be said to be a happy lot as the team is increasingly becoming vulnerable at home.

Tusker scored at the death to salvage a 2-2 draw with Mathare United and at this rate, they should better watch out lest they fail to wind up among the top eight teams at the end of the season.