Kigen, Kihara reign supreme in Motocross Championships

Kigen Kiplagat and rival Zenni Onditi showed top notch artistry in the round seven championships at Jamhuri Park on Sunday to rule the roost in a thrilling fashion.

The battle in the exciting and competitive MX 125 class was laid bare with buddies Onditi and Kiplagat going head-to-head. Kiplagat who leads the class standings took all the three heats in booming fashion as his challenger seemed to struggle with grip. Twice Onditi tumbled and had to make do with a chase in a race that also featured Christian Chege.

It was high technique riding from the duo that is gunning for the overall championship title with only three races remaining in the competition. Onditi’s bike had difficulty with brakes especially in the first heat which cost him points at the end, even though he managed second spot finish, while his opponent was in cruise mode in the dusty terrain.

“I thought I did really well out there. I had to be focused and alert because I knew the threat that my rival was posing. To finish top is a great advantage at this stage,” said Kigen who collected 60 points.

Meanwhile in the MX-2 class Rolf Kihara was on-song as he dominated all the heats of the day. The battle was between him and Tutu Maina and newcomer Alex Moi who also starred. Their lap push and spin skills were in awe as they took their competing to exhilarating levels.

Kihara who just returned into racing recently admitted to feeling rusty but was happy with his performance. “It might not been at the level I wanted but I am happy since I held my own well. I kept good distance so that I could manoeuvre my spaces.”

In another exciting event, Tai Wahome was effective in execution as he led his KTM 1000 to convincing victory in the 85cc. Wahome won all heats but endured lots of pressure at the rear from Dylan Mutahi and Vince Schrier who were keen on reducing his foothold.