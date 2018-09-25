Stop excuses, Lusaka tells Wangamati

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has asked Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to stop using him as a scapegoat for alleged non-performance.

He urged Wangamati to instead complete projects that he (Lusaka) initiated during his regime as the governor for the benefit of residents. Lusaka said he was willing to support Wangamati to steer the county forward socially and economically.

Speaking in Bokoli village on Sunday during the burial of Mama Rebecca and her daughter-in-law Robester Kapten, he said he had no time to fight Wangamati as there were so many projects he initiated that need to be completed.

“We are all leaders in our different capacities. I am the Senate Speaker while Wangamati is my governor and I can’t be fighting him. Instead, I am willing to support him achieve his development agenda,” he said.

Lusaka dismissed claims that he was undermining Wangamati during his numerous trips to the county, adding that Bungoma was his home and he was free to visit as he pleased.

He also asked the county boss to spend public funds to launch projects for the sake of improving the lives of residents.

“The government is now very tough in the fight against corruption and I am asking the county government to follow the law or make a date with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) sleuths,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, who is the chair of the Senate ad hoc committee on maize crisis, has asked Wangamati to prioritise maize farmers in his development agenda.

Speaking at Mabanga Agricultural Farmers Training Centre, she said it was prudent for the county leadership to engage farmers before getting into any partnerships with foreign investors to set up maize milling plants in the county.

She was accompanied by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and other members of the committee in a meeting that brought together maize farmers in the region to discuss ways to improve the sector .

-KNA