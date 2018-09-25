Kenya must not rush to regulate Internet services

Lennox Yieke

In Kenya, like elsewhere around the world, WhatsApp is fast emerging as a convenient and affordable substitute to short message service (SMS). More people are also making voice calls—both local and international— via Skype, WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber and other free messaging apps, which are collectively referred to as Over the Top (OTT) services. The increased use of these services is fundamentally disrupting telcos’ revenue flow.

OTT services are also disrupting the broadcast media, where online streaming services such as Netflix are gnawing into the market share of legacy players such as Multichoice. Although voice calls and SMS have historically been key revenue drivers for telcos, their contribution to overall service revenues is decelerating. By contrast, data has emerged as a key revenue driver.

A review of Safaricom’s service revenue breakdown over the past few years helps put things into perspective. Between 2025 and 2018, mobile data’s overall contribution to Safaricom’s revenue shot by almost double from nine per cent to 16 per cent. In comparison, voice and SMS’s contribution to service revenue during the same period declined from 66 per cent to 50 per cent.

Understandably, it is tempting to telcos to view OTT services as a threat to be countered than an opportunity to be tapped. Their primary concern is that OTT services are undercutting voice and SMS revenue while not paying regulatory or maintenance fees for the underlying physical infrastructure that supports their services.

The regulatory and policy response to this matter differs from market to market. In India, the telecoms regulator is leading consultations with industry stakeholders to assess the cost and benefits of regulating OTT services. Revenue sharing models between telcos and OTTs have been proposed, considering the latter fully rely on well-maintained telecom infrastructure.

Other markets such as Zambia, the regulatory response has been rather heavy-handed. Zambian government has introduced a Sh3 daily tariff on online phone calls. Closer home, Uganda’s parliament imposed a tax of around $19 (approximately Sh1,900) per year on social media usage, a move that analysts believe may reduce traffic and engagement on these apps. This comes at a time when the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority has also started licensing bloggers.

Against this backdrop of regulatory intervention in other markets, debate on regulating OTT services in Kenya is likely to resuscitate. Although Airtel, Telecom and Safaricom had collectively asked the industry regulator to intervene back in 2015, it is possible their views on OTT might have evolved since, as they have not made public pronouncements on the matter. Moreover, the regulator has given no indication that it will impose excessive regulation on these services. This regulatory stance should remain unchanged.

Kenya should not hamper the growth of OTT services through heavy-handed regulation. This will not only stifle innovation in the telecoms space, but also set a bad precedent for the media industry, where OTT services such as Netflix are also fast emerging as a strong substitute to Pay TV. Regulate innovation without killing it. Writer is an associate consultant at africapractice—[email protected]