Let’s scale up domestic funding in family planning

Tomorrow, Kenya joins the globe in marking World Contraceptive Day. An estimated 5.3 million women of reproductive age in Kenya were using modern contraceptives in 2017 according to data submitted to Family Planning 2020, a global partnership that supports the rights of women and girls to decide the number of children they want to have.

The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey of 2014 shows that the majority of these contraceptive users (60 per cent) get them from public health facilities.

But despite these impressive numbers, there is a lot of work to be done. One in five sexually active women of reproductive age in Kenya who want to stop or delay childbearing are not using any method of contraception: something we must do everything in our powers to change.

The most significant emerging threat to contraceptive access in Kenya is inadequate funds to enable public health facilities provide them. Traditionally, the family planning programme in Kenya has largely depended on donor funding.

The reproductive and maternal health services unit at the Health ministry recently provided figures to just how dire the funding has been—fall from Sh700 million to Sh100 million over the last five years.

This drastic reduction of donor funding can be attributed to several factors. Reclassification of Kenya to a lower middle-income country, shifting donor priorities and reinstatement of the Mexico City policy by the Trump administration are some of the top reasons why donor support for family planning is dwindling fast.

It is time Kenya weaned off donor funding and scaled up domestic investments in family planning.

County governments are crucial in enabling access to family planning services. With the advent of devolution in 2013, planning and executing family planning programmes in Kenya fell at the feet of counties. The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution places the majority of health service provision functions at the counties.

Besides family planning services, counties also bear the duty to invest in the necessary enablers to provide the services. Most county governments are currently developing multi-year family planning-costed implementation plans, designed to help them achieve family planning goals.

The plans address and budget for all thematic areas of a family planning programme— demand creation; service delivery and access; contraceptive security; policy and enabling environment; financing; and stewardship, management, and accountability.

Developing the plans enables county governments to think through family planning programme. To prioritise interventions, they will have to detail key activities and outline a road map for implementation, forecast costs and make strategic allocation decisions, estimate the impacts of interventions, mobilise resources to meet gaps and rally stakeholders around one strategy.

Nandi county for example, launched its 2017 – 2021 family planning-costed implementation plan in July. The plan estimates the county needs Sh1 billion over the next five years for the family planning programme. The funds will be for medical supplies, awareness campaigns and to pay salaries for healthcare workers.

The plans are also effective policy documents, providing devolved units with the basis for making investments through the budget-making process.

Through public participation, citizens can also hold their elected leaders to account if sufficient investments are not made.

Several other counties, including Nakuru, Mombasa, Meru and Kilifi, have launched and are implementing their plans. By doing so, they are doing their bit in ensuring Kenyan women who want to stop or delay childbearing can access modern contraceptive methods. – Writer is the Kenya country director at Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevoelkerung (DSW)—[email protected]