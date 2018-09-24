MeForest Initiative to increase forest cover

By George Kebaso @Morarak Some Kenyan youths have started a robust replanting of trees through establishment of nurseries – to restore the country’s forests that have been degraded. MeForest Initiative is a youth initiative aimed at coordinating the production of seedlings for the afforestation and re-afforestation of the Kenyan landscape. “We at MeForest have an aim of increasing the general forest cover in the country. Our organization’s goals focus on social, cultural and economic development for all citizens, regardless of gender, origin or religion,” the initiative’s Chief Operations Officer, Douglas Kithyaka said. The Meforest Initiative according to Kithyaka is focused on replanting forests in the counties in the Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASAL) and in regions hosting water towers. Its initial program starts in Machakos County before it is rolled out to other counties. “The initiative is committed to empowering the youth and women by enabling them to earn an income through tree seedling production, alternative green fuels and green sports,” he added. Kenya has one of the highest rates of deforestation in Africa. To combat rapid deforestation and the subsequent effects of soil degradation and water shortage, the Kenyan Government pledged to increase forest cover to at least 10 percent. Forests not only provide environmental benefits, but also offer significant income and livelihood options for more than one billion forest-dependent people around the globe. Trees provide a wide range of products including timber; fruit, medicine, beverages, and fodder and valuable “services”. Carbon sequestering, provision of shade, controlling erosion, beautifying landscapes and increasing the fertility of soils are some of the services. Kenya’s Mau forest is a good example: As the nation’s largest water tower, more than 100,000 hectares of this forest has been cleared over the past 15 years, hence resulting to a prolonged national drought. This has resulted to rivers that originate in the forest drying up, with downstream effects such as floods in the Tana River region on farmers, hydroelectric plants, tourism and industries. “We are not just emphasising on tree planting, but on tree seedling production and tree growing through ways that generate incomes for the community,” Kithyaka said. The long-term stewardship and husbandry of trees is an avenue of creating viable assets for farmers and communities, he noted. “We see sustainable tree seedling production and tree growing as having a significant impact on both poverty alleviation and the environment,” he added. At the national platform, founders of the initiative intend to source seeds and expertise from the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI), and Kenya Forest Service (KFS); while local youth and women entrepreneurs in the country operate the nurseries. “In our national programmes and in partnership with various counties we will, in addition to tree seedling production activities, take up conservation measures to encourage schools to participate. Schools will also benefit as they play a crucial role in the tree nursery set up, the program will inculcate a green culture in the children, thus propagating green generations,” Meforest Initiative Chief Executive Officer, Harrison Wachira said. The Meforest Initiative tree-planting programme is based on a commitment to plant one million plus trees per county a commitment that is already underway.