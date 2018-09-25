Brookside eyes more milk consumption

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Leading milk processor Brookside Diary has introduced a new programme that will see more farmers contracted to supply raw milk.

Speaking during the official launch of Brookside free school milk programme for Early Childhood Development (ECD) pupils Brookside Group chief operating officer, Faiz Taib, said that they are targeting to contract more than 2,000 farmers if the pilot programme is successful.

“We are doing our pilot project in Nairobi county with about 250 centres if the programme is successful we will roll it out to other counties,” he said.

He revealed that the aim of this program is to create awareness about milk nutrition to Kenyans considering that most Kenyans don’t take milk.

Under this programme the processor will be supplying over 17,000 litres of milk per week and if the pilot programme is successful they will be supplying more meaning the number of farmers to be contracted will increase also.

“This is a clear indication that we have a ready market for our raw milk, so farmers should stop panic about the increased volumes as we wait for the rainy season,” says Taib.

The processor has the largest daily intake capacity in the country at 1.5 million litres, and is banking on its ultra-modern milk powder plant, which doubled its intake capacity from a daily average of 750,000 litres.

“We are encouraged by the high number of farmers who wish to supply their raw milk to us. We have responded to this need by expanding the processing capacity of our factory in Ruiru, a move that assures farmers of a ready market for their milk,” he said.