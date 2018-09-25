Azuri technologies pens deal with Unilever Kenya

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Azuri Technologies, a provider of pay-as-you-go solar home systems and Unilever Kenya have signed a partnership to bring solar home solutions to more off-grid homes across Kenya.

Under the terms of the deal, Azuri’s Quad solar home lighting system will be co-branded with the Unilever Sunlight brand and offered through Unilever’s distribution network.

The Azuri Quad solar home lighting system includes a 10W solar panel, four bright LED lights, USB port and connectors for mobile phone charging, rechargeable radio and rechargeable torch.

“The partnership with Azuri will help deliver life-changing solar technology to off-grid communities and provide Unilever customers and traders with the benefits of modern energy,” said Justin Apsey, Managing Director East Africa at Unilever.

Over 600 million people in Africa have no access to electricity and many such households are located in regions where provision of grid electricity is prohibitively expensive.

Azuri has been helping to address this challenge since 2012, through its innovative solar home solutions, delivering reliable, renewable and distributed power on an affordable pay-as-you-go basis.

“Azuri is delighted to be partnering with Unilever to expand further the reach of solar pay-as-you-go technology. The partnership is fully aligned to both Azuri and Unilever’s mission to a triple bottom line of simultaneously delivering social, environmental and financial returns to customers and investors alike,” said Simon Bransfield-Garth, Azuri CEO.