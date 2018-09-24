Smartphone for everyone

If you can recall the day you shifted alliance from a Mulika Mwizi to a smartphone, then you can

appreciate the utility of Neon Kicka 4. You know how the lack of familiarity makes you feel like you are

learning to walk with your fingers; with this phone the experience is a little less intimidating.

Through the “Maisha Ni Digital” campaign, Safaricom hopes to give at least 10 million Kenyans

access to the Internet through Neon Kicka 4 mobile phones. It has partnered with Google to

unveil, the phone which is arguably the most affordable smartphone in Kenya.

The phone’s screen is four inches and runs on Android 8.1 (GO Edition) and is supported by high-speed 3G broadband. The phone comes uploaded with basic applications such as Whatsapp and Facebook and you therefore don’t have to consume space by downloading them.

It’s memory is 512MB with an expandable capacity of four 4GB, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space very quickly if you put a memory card.

The battery is 1500mAh. It comes with a 2MP+0.3 MP camera. The photo quality is not that bad for an entry-level phone, but you do need to go where there is good lighting. It’s biggest selling point, however, is that it is the most affordable smartphone in the market.

It retails at Sh3,499 and can be paid for in installments. Each device will come loaded with free 500MB data during the first month, after which customers can unlock 500MB in each of the next five months

upon purchase of a data bundle worth KES 50 or more.

Customers will also receive a free screen protector, a free phone case and a free digital Self-

Education Starter pack with each device purchase.