Lacazette, Aubameyang extends Arsenal’s winning streak

London, Sunday

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck within three second-half minutes of one another to earn Arsenal a 2-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League.

Everton were the more threatening side during Sunday’s first half at Emirates Stadium, but a quick-fire double from Arsenal’s attackers secured a fourth straight Premier League win.

The Gunners were grateful to Petr Cech for keeping the scores level at the break, the veteran goalkeeper saving twice from Richarlison and keeping out Lucas Digne’s free-kick.

But Aaron Ramsey set up Lacazette and Aubameyang in quick succession to move Arsenal up to sixth, with Everton beaten again after a 3-1 home loss to West Ham last time out.

Nacho Monreal forced an early save from Jordan Pickford in an error-strewn start, with Cech denying Richarlison on the Brazil international’s return from suspension.

In the early kick off, Chelsea dropped their first points of the season as West Ham held Maurizio Sarri’s team to a 0-0 draw to leave Liverpool out on their own at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea had won all five of their league matches before the weekend, going toe-to-toe with Liverpool, who beat Southampton on Saturday to make it six wins out of six.

The visitors had 72 percent possession at the London Stadium but failed to create many clear-cut chances and had to deal with West Ham’s constant threat on the break.

Sarri bemoaned his side’s failure to kill the game off and said West Ham, who lost their first four matches of the season, were tough opponents.

“In my statistics we had seven opportunities against three. I knew that West Ham is a very good team. I don’t know why they lost their first four matches in the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s impossible to win every match. It’s OK, one point today,” he added. Olivier Giroud won his battle with Alvaro Morata for a starting spot up front for Chelsea, keeping his place for the second Premier League match in succession.

But Marko Arnautovic, West Ham’s leading goalscorer this season, missed out after failing to recover from an injury he sustained in the victory against Everton last week.

Chelsea hogged the ball in the first half but West Ham were dangerous when they were able to break out, Michail Antonio proving a real handful.

After a cagey opening spell, Chelsea established control but the home side could have taken a lead against the run of play just before the half hour. -AGENCIES