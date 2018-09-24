StarTimes acquire exclusive rights for Europa League beaming

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Pay TV provider StarTimes Media has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for UEFA Europa League. This will see the broadcaster air 205 live soccer matches during each of the three seasons that will run until 2021.

The media rights will run across all platforms including pay television and online mobile application enabling subscribers to access the premium European Club Competition both at the comfort of their homes and on the go.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, StarTimes marketing and PR director Japhet Akhulia noted the brand’s progressive efforts to secure content that continues to distinguish StarTimes as the home for Premium sports content at the most affordable subscription rates in the market.

“The acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights for the UEFA Europa league for the next three seasons is very strategic as this is a culmination of our dedicated efforts to continue airing premium sports content while remaining affordable for the majority of Kenyans who want to enjoy at the comfort of their homes and flexibility through the StarTimes mobile APP,” said Akhulia.

The development adds to the already rich football action available on the StarTimes platform which includes broadcast rights to the on going German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Ghana Super League as well as the FIFA Club World Cup which is expected to kick off in December.

StarTimes has dedicated five channels to the rich footballing action, three of them being High Definition (HD) which includes World Football (HD), Sports Premium (HD), Sports Arena (HD), Sports Focus and Sports Life.

The channels will have additional offerings including multi-language commentary in English, Kiswahili and French.