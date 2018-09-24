Gallant performance in Makueni in KVF leg by para-military team

General Service Unit (GSU) retained their unbeaten run in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s league as curtains came down for the penultimate leg of the eight-leg league, in Makueni.

The soldiers will head to the playoffs, scheduled to take placed at Kasarani Indoor Arena after the concluding leg at Eldama Ravine, as favourites to retain the title.

During the Makueni leg over the weekend GSU had an easy time as they comfortably won against Kahawa Garrison 3-0 (25-7, 26-10, 25-14).

They picked three more points without breaking a sweat as they were handed a walkover after opponents Kiambu County were a no show.

However, rivals Kenya Prisons have also trained their guns for the title as they seek to reclaim it. The warders won it in 2016 but GSU denied them in 2017. On paper, the two sides have made it to the last four while Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Defence Forces have an upper hand over newbies Equity Bank in booking the remaining slots.

Meanwhile, Kenya Prisons women won the Makueni County Open played on Saturday and Sunday after winning all their matches despite having a bulk of their experienced players away in Japan with the national team.

The women’s teams played on a round robin format as the event has attracted five participants including Kahawa Garrison, league debutants Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Pipeline, KCB and Prisons Kenya.

The side started their campaign against DCI who, despite fighting hard to grab the second set 25-19, still lost by three sets to one in a 25-22,19-25,25-10, 25-22 outcome.

Second on line for the Warders was KCB who lost 3-0(25-12, 25-22,25-18) on the second match of Saturday for Prisons. Sunday was no different as Prisons overpowered their local nemesis Kenya Pipeline and Kahawa Garrison to win the tourney unbeaten.

“The were under no pressure and thus the performance. We hope to build on this performance going forward,” said Prisons’ stand-in coach Azenga Mavisi who was holding brief for David Lung’aho who is away with the women’s national team in Japan for the World Championship.