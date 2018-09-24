Wazito throw away lead to share spoils with Zoo Kericho

Relegation-haunted Wazito FC threw away a lead to settle for a 3-3 draw with visiting Zoo Kericho in a SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Camp Toyoyo Ground, Jericho yesterday.

Zoo had an insipid display in the early moments and with Wazito having the lion’s share of ball possession, Simon Mburu drilled in the opener for the University of Nairobi side.

After conceding, Zoo showed great character but failed to deliver when it mattered most with efforts by 2017 SPL Most Valuable Player Mike Madoya, Nicholas Kipkirui and Bernard Odhiambo being contained by Wazito’s backline.

But the breakthrough, which Zoo badly needed, came in the 41st minute when Madoya who was a constant menace to Zoo defenders pulled off the equaliser.

Madoya was on the mark again in the 51st minute before Anthony Njeru cancelled the visitors lead in the 64th minute, his rasping drive beating Zoo goalkeeper Martin Elungat all the way.

The end-to-end affair saw John Mutua give Wazito a three-point advantage 12 minutes before Kipkirui pulled the game out of fire for Zoo with the third goal.

Elsewhere in Ruaraka, national team trialist Cliff Nyakeya scored a double to help Mathare United settle for a 2-2 draw with Tusker.

At Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, home team Nzoia Sugar virtually sealed the fate of relegation-doomed Thika United after beating them 1-0.

After a series of missed chances mainly through Luke Namanda, Nzoia got their only goal in the 35th minute through a penalty conversion by Festus Okiring’ after Collins Wakhungu’s shot was handled by Thika defenders inside the box.

Thika would have secured a draw at worst had Micheal Odongo not misfired in the 33rd minute after an inviting cross from Jim Kinyanjui.

Back to Ruaraka, Sydney saved hosts Tusker from the jaws of defeat by Mathare as both teams failed to hold onto their nerve to win the contest.