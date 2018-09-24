Serie A side Torino joins SportPesa’s Kits for Africa initiative

Grassroots football teams in Kenya are set to receive increased support for kits as SportPesa partner Torino FC launched Kits for Africa project in Italy at their Serie A game with Napoli at Stadio Olimpico in Turin yesterday.

Kits for Africa is an initiative of betting firm SportPesa and its partners Hull City, Everton and Southampton that entails collecting kits donated by fans, players and members of the public during home games of the participating teams.

The Italy launch comes a week after Everton FC swapped their shirt in the match against West Ham United in support of the Kits for Africa project. During the match, Everton players wore the Kits for Africa logo on the front of their blue shirts instead of the usual SportPesa logo to rally more fans to support the project.

On Friday, Torino players wore Kits for Africa T-shirts during warm-up and training ahead of yesterday’s game. “We are grateful to our partners who have thrown their full weight behind this noble cause,” said SportPesa Chief Marketing Officer Kelvin Twissa.

Last weekend, 20 football teams from Machakos and 10 from Athi River were issued with some of the items donated under Kits for Africa. The initiative has gained momentum since its inception and thrust the betting company into the limelight for its noble projects.

SportPesa’s partnership with English Championship club Hull City last week received thumbs up in this year’s UK Football Business Awards, earning a slot in the finalists’ list for Partnership of the Year.

This comes after Hull City’s historic tour of Kenya when the club made its maiden trip to the country to play a friendly against SportPesa Premier League side Gor Mahia.