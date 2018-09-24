Kariobangi disarm Ulinzi, ‘Batoto’ beat Leopards

James Magayi @magayijim

Unheralded top-flight side Kariobangi Sharks will face Sofapaka in the final of the SportPesa Shield after they made light work of Ulinzi Stars in a semi-final that will be remembered both for its big score-line as well as the television commentary.

Sharks ran riot, scoring four times to put Ulinzi to the sword with promising youngster Eric Kapaito netting a brace as the minnows came out 4-1 winners.

The second semi-final saw Elly Asieche score Sofapaka’s match winner to bundle out defending champions AFC Leopards. Leopards were hoping to go all the way and join local rivals Gor Mahia in next season’s continental challenges but lacked the key to unlock a rejuvenated Sofapaka side brimming with confidence and equally craving success in Africa.

The tie was even all through as both Ingwe and Sofapaka missed clear scoring chances. Asieche replaced a misfiring Pistone Mutamba in the 65th minute and took just four minutes to bundle out Ingwe after linking up with former Leopards forward Kepha Aswani engineered the move.

Sharks raced to a comfortable 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes and missed myriads of chances as they booked their second successive final in the competition that offers a direct gate-pass to continental second tier club championship, CAF Confederation Cup.

Live commentary of the game equally appalled social media audiences as two amateurs behind the microphones, a male and female, used every language in their vocabularies to describe proceedings at Kasarani, drawing uproar as they mixed English and Swahili laced with ‘sheng’, a slang language popular in Kenya.

The commentators also appeared well versed with Kariobangi Sharks players yet had no clue who were turning out for the soldiers. Ulinzi Stars were so limp that coach Dunstan Nyaudo made two substitutions before the half hour mark to prevent further damage.