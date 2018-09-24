Embrace innovation to spur manufacturing industry

Ken Gichinga

The ‘Big Four’ agenda has effectively become a household name in Kenya. Every player in the economy is now being encouraged to align his or her processes with them.

For those in the manufacturing sector, this new economic direction couldn’t have come any sooner. After many years of decrying a lack of intense focus from the government, the manufacturing fraternity is firmly focused on tapping into this new-found attention from the government.

Indeed, the latest statistics point to tough times in the world of manufacturing. The Central Bank of Kenya report shows that the sector witnessed the highest increase in non-performing loans, by nearly Sh6.4 billion owing to a tough operating environment.

More often that not, the blame is directed at the high costs of production which make it difficult to compete with other manufacturing countries.

However, there seems to be little discussion around the lack of innovation in the manufacturing sector.

Despite the rise of several innovation hubs across the city, very few of them are entirely devoted to the art and science of manufacturing.

Much of the focus of the innovation landscape in Kenya is tilted towards the financial services, healthcare and education which have also greatly contributed to transforming the lives of Kenyans. So why has the manufacturing class lagged behind in finding its seat at the innovation table?

Perhaps, one of the reasons has to do with the matter of orientation. For the longest time, the country has bench-marked with countries such as China and India, which are fundamentally different fromKenya in size and structure.

Both countries have a population well over a billion people and a landmass that is nearly continental. As such, the economies of scale they enjoy is well beyond what is attainable in present day Kenya.

That said, Kenya can draw plenty of inspiration from a country such as South Korea which has a comparable population size. Similar to Kenya, South Korea does not have an abundance of natural resources but has still managed to be counted as one of the major manufacturing powerhouses global. What therefore has been the secret behind South Korea’s manufacturing success?

Since the 1970s South Korea has heavily invested in the knowledge economy by boosting the quality of education and developing the human capital which is country’s greatest asset.

The Korean higher education system expanded, and the government developed state-funded research institutes in the areas of science and technology.

As Kenya seeks to be an emerging powerhouse in Africa, a significant part of its identity must be linked to innovation which will substantially increase its franchise value. The manufacturing sector will be the primary beneficiary in such a disposition and as such it has a big responsibility in ensuring innovation thrives within the sector. – The writer is Chief Economist at Mentoria Consulting; Twitter: @kgichinga