Murderers on the loose devalue innocent lives

It is murder season in Kenya. Apparently, it is now the fashionable mode of sorting out unpleasant situations, where one has a potentially messy conflict with another, be they their spouse, business partner, friend etc.

Kenyans wake up every day to horrendous stories about people who have been brutally killed.

Murder has now become such an everyday occurrence, cheapening life so much that it is not worth its breath. What is worse is that Kenya is now witnessing a new type of killer who takes a macabre satisfaction by visiting untold brutality on their victims, who die horrible deaths. Something has gone tragically wrong.

Firstly, it seems like murderers operate with complete impunity. From the masterminds to the actual killers, it seems like it is very easy to get away with murder in Kenya. Convictions are few and far between, and files upon files of murdered people have gone cold in the police shelves.

Secondly, it seems that botched investigations play a major part in stalling murder cases. Too many times, judges bemoan the fact that the evidence is weak to cause a conviction. Whether this is by design or accident is left to conjecture. But judges themselves will keep cases endlessly without conclusion. This can only be an effort to defeat justice.

Murder inquests end up being a sanitising theatre for suspects, and rarely result in bringing up evidence that could result in people being arrested and charged. It’s a dead end.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Director of Public Prosecutions, and judges seem to have somehow “connived” to make it impossible for murderers to be made to account for this most horrific of crimes. This has given murderers an easy choice when contemplating how to deal with “troublesome” partners.

Surely, the DCI, DPP and the Judiciary have to be jerked from their reverie and do something drastic. This is because nothing short of the type of scale with which they have combined to fight corruption and impunity in Kenya will change this dynamic. Drastic measures are needed urgently.

The country must revisit the Constitution to scrap bail for murder suspects. Previously, murder was not bailable. Now, for farthings, murder suspects are roaming all over the countryside. Suspects should remain in custody until their cases are over.

Their rights, surely, cannot supersede the rights of those they are accused of murdering. And before the law is amended, judges should exercise bail very judiciously for murder suspects, and reject them as default. If they must be bailed, it should be at figures of tens of millions. A Sh2 million bail for a murder suspect shows just how cheaply the entire system values life.

Secondly, return the fear of consequences for murder. It’s gone. Nobody fears anymore. This was taken away when the State refused to carry out the executions of those sentenced to death for murder. This was a mistake. Life sentences have nowhere near the chilling effect that a potential execution has on one planning to murder.

Thirdly, reinstate the mandatory death sentence for murder convictions. Judges should have no leeway. This leeway is an avenue through which murderers can connive to defeat justice by compromising the investigations, prosecutions and trials.

If these three steps are set in stone, murderers will think twice.

The country also lacks a serious culture of focusing on murder cases. That is why a forensic laboratory, key in solving murder cases, has taken decades to build. This laboratory is an indispensable part of the capacity the country needs. Build a corps of detectives who do nothing else but focus on murder cases, train them appropriately, and fund them adequately.

Establish a fund from which informers on murder cases can be paid for information that is verifiable, and leads to cracking of murder cases. And lastly, establish a secure, even anonymous, system where Kenyans can give information to investigating agencies without fear of retribution. This means that the Police Department will have to work very hard to restore confidence of Kenyans who find it difficult to trust a system where policemen have been known to collude with criminals.

Unless all these measures are taken, the tide will not turn. Murderers will continue walking free. And the next brutally murdered person you wake up to in tomorrow’s newspaper might be your spouse, relative, friend, or child. – Gathu Kaara can be reached at [email protected]