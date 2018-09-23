Kenyans decry the burden taxation has had on their lives 

As the debate over the signing into law of the finance act gathers momentum, governance experts claim the reason the tax burden is getting heavier for Kenyans is due to over representation.

The new constitution enacted in the year 2010 was hailed as a great milestone for the country, however 8 years down the line, Kenyans have started to realise that democracy is very expensive.

A section of politicians and political commentators say a referendum may be the only saviour for the ordinary Kenyan.