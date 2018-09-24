SMEs have key role in tackling malnutrition

Lawrence Haddad

Africa has made great progress in the fight against malnutrition. However, stunting — having a low height for a given age — still currently affects an estimated 58.7 million children under five in Africa, and wasting — low weight for a certain height — continues to threaten the lives of 13.8 million children in Africa.

The economic consequences of this malnutrition burden represents a loss of 11 per cent of gross domestic product each year.

As scaling up nutrition action delivers at least $16 (Sh1,600) in returns on investment for every $1 (Sh100) spent, nutrition-sensitive capital investments along the entire food value chain are likely to represent a tremendous purpose-driven investment opportunity. There is a central role for business — namely SMEs in tackling malnutrition in Africa.

There are more than a billion people in the African consumer market. This is expected to double by 2050. With 226 million people aged between 15 and 25 years, the continent also has the youngest population in the world. This represents enormous potential: A young, growing African consumer market that is more health-conscious, favouring nutritious and healthy foods.

We have a great opportunity to create a sustainable food value chain and work through local agrifood industry SMEs, to ensure nutritious foods are accessible and affordable.

SMEs, along with smallholder farmers, make up the bulk of the actors in the food system in developing and emerging markets. They play a key role as input suppliers, off-takers, processors, and distributors, which furthermore creates jobs and enhances regional economic growth.

However, a study yet to be published but completed by Dalberg in late 2017, found that for over 300 African SMEs, access to finance came up as the top barrier to the growth and delivery of nutritious foods.

Together, GAIN — an international organisation driven by the mission of a world without malnutrition — and DSM — a purpose-led global science-based company active in health, nutrition, and sustainable living — are highlighting the urgency to improve the flow of finance to expand SME efforts.

There is a need to address the causes of this financing gap, including the risk aversion of banks, high transaction costs of reaching SMEs, and unaffordable interest rates.

An enabling environment is critical for SMEs in Africa to find adequate resources and overcome these barriers. While opportunities for investment in nutrition are becoming more apparent, more effort is needed to articulate nutrition as an investment space, and to bridge the missing gap between investee and investor.

In May 2018, GAIN commissioned iGravity Impact Investment to conduct an assessment of the financial needs of enterprises working in food value chains in both Kenya and Tanzania.

Their estimates showed that while the total financing needs for investments to improve the delivery of nutritious foods from national companies in these two countries alone could be around $5.7 billion, there was a potential investable pipeline of $134 million. The analysis also found that there are many underutilized guarantee schemes in the region focused on agriculture, which could be tailored to meet this unmet demand.

AIF is a new multisectoral, public-private partnership that is feeding the people of Rwanda and economic growth at the same time. AIF facility in Kigali produces nutritious food for pregnant and lactating women as well as malnourished children. It will soon have the capacity to feed two million people. The AIF model shows that solutions can come through a public-private, for-profit partnership. – The writer is executive director, GAIN