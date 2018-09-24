Emotions run high at slain Marybel’s burial

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

It was an emotional send off for nine-year-old Marybel Kapolon on Saturday, whose mutilated body was recovered 10 days after she went missing.

Carol Kemei, who is the Githongo Senior Resident Magistrate in Meru county, broke down as she recalled how her Class Four daughter was reportedly kidnapped only for her body to be recovered at Gitoro forest in Imenti North, Meru.

“When I heard that my daughter had been found dead after a 10-day search, I asked God why He watched as my daughter was brutally killed in the hands of her kidnappers,” she said. She eulogised her slain daughter as cheerful, humble, hardworking and outgoing.

The burial, which was held at Kuriot village, in Turbo constituency, Uasin Gishu, was attended by judges Hellen Omollo (Eldoret), Hillary Chemitei (Kitale)and Law Society of Kenya North Rift chapter chair Zachary Yego among other judicial officers.

Central Imenti MP Moses Kirima, Deputy President William Ruto’s personal assistant Farouk Kibet, who delivered his condolence message, were also present.

Kapolon went missing on September 6 at around 5pm after she was dropped by the school bus. Judicial officers urged the investigators to expedite their work for justice to be served.