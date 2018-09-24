Keep off county water dispute, Iria tells CS

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has told Water Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui to keep off water battles in the county.

The governor accused Chelugui of taking sides in the dispute which has been raging in the county for sometime now. Addressing the press in his office, Wa Iria said he will not relent until he wins the battle on water for Murang’a people.

The governor said he is ready to lead the water liberation in the Central region for venders to benefit. “Even if other leaders keep quiet, I will not relent until the issues in the sector are ironed out,” he said.

Wa Iria said Chelugui and his Permanent secretary Joseph Irungu have been dictating how water will be managed in the county but they “sweep the underlying issues under the carpet”.

Further he said the two have been writing to summon him to Nairobi, saying they should come to the ground and have negotiations with the residents.

“They should stop writing to me calling me to Nairobi. They should come here and let us iron the issues out,” he said.

The governor also said he will continue pushing for the revenue sharing of the water supplied to Nairobi, adding that the county must get 25 per cent of the revenue generated.

Last week, Chelugui and Water Regulatory Services Board issued a warning letter to Wa Iria and his agents for interfering with the operations of water companies.