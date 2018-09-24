Ex-REA boss summoned by EACC over audit report

Immediate former Rural Electrification Authority (REA) chief executive officer Ng’ang’a Munyu (pictured) has been summoned by the anti-graft agency to clarify on the findings of an internal audit report.

He is supposed to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Friday to shed light on discrepancies noticed in the number of schools that were connected to the grid between 2015 and 2017.

“As of October 2016, it was clear to the board that there was an issue with the identification of the primary schools to be installed with power, or the data presented to the Board and therefore, the board initiated an audit,” reads part of the report.

The report was prepared for the Energy Cabinet Secretary but was later leaked to the EACC. The REA board is also supposed to shed light on the findings of the report when they go to EACC.

Munyu had been suspended by the board during the audit period together with Authority’s Secretary, Procurement, Internal Audit and Human Resource and Administration managers.

The exercise indicated that power was connected to 22,063 public primary schools as at December 2016 which was a contrast with the data presented to the ministry by management during a meeting held on December 19, 2016 which indicated that the number of schools connected to the grid stood at 23,337.

“The management said the difference in data was because of lack of a proper list from the Education ministry ,” reads part of the report.

According to management, the number of primary schools kept changing with each new “discovery” of schools when REA staff were in the field, and also following continued construction of new CDF primary schools. These reasons were also given to justify the constant change of completion dates.

The Board undertook a second and more extensive audit covering four scopes in line with the letter from the CS. They included electrification of public primary schools by grid networks, solar systems and off grid projects.

They also looked into transformers and related issues, material procurement and quality for primary school electrification project and for constituencies grid extension project and human resources capacity.