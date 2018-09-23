English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Finance Bill: DP Ruto urges Kenyans to support new tax for development sake

K24 Tv September 23, 2018
DP William Ruto has called on Kenyans to back the new finance act signed by President Kenyatta as this is the only way for the country continue on its development track.

This as he warned unscrupulous businessmen who he says have taken advantage of the situation, to hike prices of goods and services unreasonably..

Leaders opposed to the bill say they will not relent in the fight  to defeat the law.

