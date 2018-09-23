Migori Governor Okoth Obado to be arraigned on Monday

Migori Gov. Okoth Obado will be arraigned on Monday at the Milimani law courts, to face murder charges over the death of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations could ask for more time to detain him in order to complete the investigations.

Meanwhile Obado’s supporters in Migori county took to the streets on Sunday, to protest the arrest of their governor and demanding his release.