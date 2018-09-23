English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Migori Governor Okoth Obado to be arraigned on Monday

K24 Tv September 23, 2018
Migori Gov. Okoth Obado will be arraigned on Monday at the Milimani law courts, to face murder charges over the death of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.

Directorate  of Criminal Investigations could ask for more time to detain him in order to complete the investigations.

Meanwhile Obado’s supporters in Migori county took to the streets on Sunday, to protest the arrest of their governor and demanding his release.

