Obado to be charged with Sharon murder

People Daily September 24, 2018
2,439 2 minutes read
Migori Governor Okoth Obado addresses the press in Nairobi last week where he distanced himself from the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno. Photo/KENNA CLAUDE

Seth Onyango and George Odiwuor @SethManex

Was Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the scene of crime where the body of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno was recovered?

This and many other unanswered questions are what the detectives are grappling with as they arraign him today over the beastly killing of the student.

Sources familiar with the case intimated yesterday that phone records obtained by investigators had revealed that Obado’s phone signal was detected at the scene of crime  on the material day raising questions on whether the governor, who is a suspect in the case,  may have been physically present.

Sharon was abducted alongside Nation Media Group journalist Barrack Oduor in Migori county on September 3 and was found killed and her body dumped in Kodera Forest in Homa Bay county. Oduor escaped death by a whisker after he jumped out of the kidnappers’ speeding car at Nyangweso market.

However, the governor is said to have denied  the claims saying  that he was in Nairobi at the time of the incident. Call logs obtained by investigators also established a web of communication between Obado, his two aides who are already in custody and a taxi driver who claims he was hired by the Governor to ferry Sharon to the scene.

Sources said yesterday Obado may not take plea today and instead police will seek for more time to conduct more investigations. Obado spent the weekend at  Gigiri police station cell as the police intensified investigations into his ex-lover’s death.

He was grilled for hours by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the Kiambu headquarters after the probe linked him to the crime.

Detectives have already debunked Obado’s alibi which had indicated that he was in Nairobi on the day of the gruesome murder of Sharon and her unborn baby.

Sleuths traced the Migori county boss mobile phone to Homa Bay on the material day Sharon was killed and not Nairobi as he had told detectives. Sharon’s body was found dumped in a thicket on September 5 near Kodera forest after her abduction together with Nation journalist Barack Oduor.

His expected arraignment today marks a significant breakthrough in the on-going investigations that have also seen Obado’s personal assistant Michael Oyamo face similar charges.

“Hon Okoth Obado has just been arrested after recording his statement… and is currently in lawful custody at Gigiri Police Station. He will be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges of murder of university student Sharon Otieno,” tweeted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Obado was arrested on Friday as investigations into the killing of Otieno entered the home stretch. Following his arrest on Friday, reports indicated the county chief had refused to eat or drink anything offered in cell.

The People Daily could not however  independently confirm the assertions although sources at the Gigiri Police  Station had expressed concern over his refusal to eat. 

He was cast into spotlight as a prime suspect in the murder after detectives and DNA tests confirmed that the baby was his. Postmortem results revealed that the foetus died after the mother was stabbed eight times.

So far, multiple potential witnesses have been questioned over the murder of Otieno including Obado’s staff and taxi driver who is seen as the most important lead in the case.

Meanwhile, Obado supporters took to the streets in Uriri town, his home town,  to demonstrate over his detention.

The irate supporters   and a few   relatives   marched   from his Rapogi   village   to Uriri   Trading Centre, about seven  kilometres to show solidarity   with the governor who,    is currently  in police custody over his  alleged  involvement  in  the  murder  of  his  girlfriend.

The supporters also questioned why the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)  froze the governor‘s bank account saying  the action was instigated by  his political detractors.

Why was the governor ordered  to record  a statement  on Friday  and not on Monday or any other  day? There is  a likelihood that  his detention had been discussed earlier,” the supporters claimed.

They urged investigating authorities to expedite the murder  case to know Sharon killers to avoid implicating innocent people. They threatened to disrupt the ongoing Migori senatorial campaigns  if the governor is not released.

