Obado to be charged with Sharon murder

Seth Onyango and George Odiwuor @SethManex

Was Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the scene of crime where the body of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno was recovered?

This and many other unanswered questions are what the detectives are grappling with as they arraign him today over the beastly killing of the student.

Sources familiar with the case intimated yesterday that phone records obtained by investigators had revealed that Obado’s phone signal was detected at the scene of crime on the material day raising questions on whether the governor, who is a suspect in the case, may have been physically present.

Sharon was abducted alongside Nation Media Group journalist Barrack Oduor in Migori county on September 3 and was found killed and her body dumped in Kodera Forest in Homa Bay county. Oduor escaped death by a whisker after he jumped out of the kidnappers’ speeding car at Nyangweso market.

However, the governor is said to have denied the claims saying that he was in Nairobi at the time of the incident. Call logs obtained by investigators also established a web of communication between Obado, his two aides who are already in custody and a taxi driver who claims he was hired by the Governor to ferry Sharon to the scene.

Sources said yesterday Obado may not take plea today and instead police will seek for more time to conduct more investigations. Obado spent the weekend at Gigiri police station cell as the police intensified investigations into his ex-lover’s death.

He was grilled for hours by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the Kiambu headquarters after the probe linked him to the crime.

Detectives have already debunked Obado’s alibi which had indicated that he was in Nairobi on the day of the gruesome murder of Sharon and her unborn baby.

Sleuths traced the Migori county boss mobile phone to Homa Bay on the material day Sharon was killed and not Nairobi as he had told detectives. Sharon’s body was found dumped in a thicket on September 5 near Kodera forest after her abduction together with Nation journalist Barack Oduor.

His expected arraignment today marks a significant breakthrough in the on-going investigations that have also seen Obado’s personal assistant Michael Oyamo face similar charges.

“Hon Okoth Obado has just been arrested after recording his statement… and is currently in lawful custody at Gigiri Police Station. He will be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges of murder of university student Sharon Otieno,” tweeted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Obado was arrested on Friday as investigations into the killing of Otieno entered the home stretch. Following his arrest on Friday, reports indicated the county chief had refused to eat or drink anything offered in cell.

The People Daily could not however independently confirm the assertions although sources at the Gigiri Police Station had expressed concern over his refusal to eat.

He was cast into spotlight as a prime suspect in the murder after detectives and DNA tests confirmed that the baby was his. Postmortem results revealed that the foetus died after the mother was stabbed eight times.

So far, multiple potential witnesses have been questioned over the murder of Otieno including Obado’s staff and taxi driver who is seen as the most important lead in the case.

Meanwhile, Obado supporters took to the streets in Uriri town, his home town, to demonstrate over his detention.

The irate supporters and a few relatives marched from his Rapogi village to Uriri Trading Centre, about seven kilometres to show solidarity with the governor who, is currently in police custody over his alleged involvement in the murder of his girlfriend.

The supporters also questioned why the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) froze the governor‘s bank account saying the action was instigated by his political detractors.

Why was the governor ordered to record a statement on Friday and not on Monday or any other day? There is a likelihood that his detention had been discussed earlier,” the supporters claimed.

They urged investigating authorities to expedite the murder case to know Sharon killers to avoid implicating innocent people. They threatened to disrupt the ongoing Migori senatorial campaigns if the governor is not released.