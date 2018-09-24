Parliament independence under attack, say leaders

Enock Amukhale

Leaders from Western region have criticised the National Assembly leadership for playing part in the Executive’s hand to undermine the independence of the House.

Legislators from the region accused Speaker Justin Muturi and Leader of the Majority Aden Duale and his minority counterpart John Mbadi of forcing the passing of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposals in the Finance Bill last Thursday despite majority of the members having rejected it.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi with his Emuahaya counterpart Omboko Milemba said the independence of the National Assembly was “under attack”.

“We are totally disappointed with Muturi, Duale and Mbadi for being used to kill the independence of the Assembly. They cooked figures to pass the disputed bill,” the MPs said.

And on Saturday, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o also expressed concern over “gagging” of the National Assembly’s democracy saying the move will frustrate the mandate of the MPs.

Speaking during the closing ceremonies of Kenya Commission for Unesco cultural celebrations, he said presidential dictatorship was “killing” the House.

“Our National Assembly democracy is being gagged by the presidential dictatorship something that needs urgent rescuing. We cannot achieve development in the country if the independency of the Assembly is undermined,” said Nyong’o.

The MPs vowed to unite and impeach House leadership for imposing the bill on them.

Drama characterised voting on the Finance Bill.